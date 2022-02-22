JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Tuesday, February 22, marked the first day for candidates to file to run in the August 2nd primaries.

Candidates began filing for their place on the ballot at the Missouri Secretary of State’s office this morning. St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens were one of the first in line.

U.S. Representative Billy Long is also seeking the Senate seat in a crowded primary. He sought to fight off speculation that he had no path forward in the race and confirmed that former President Donald Trump did call him in December, offering an endorsement. Long said Trump left a voicemail for him last night.

U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, after filing for the U.S. Senate race, says that Greitens is the only Republican candidate in the race she would not support if he won the primary.

U.S. Representative Cori Bush filed for re-election to her first district seat representing the St. Louis area. She says whoever fills Roy Blunt’s seat “has to be a senator for the entire state including people who look like me.”