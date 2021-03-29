Branson voters soon to decide on tourism tax

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson voters will decide to either keep or get rid of the tourism tax on the April ballot.

Jason Outman, the CEO of the Branson/Lakes area Chamber of Commerce and CBV, said the tourism tax would help pay for $93 million worth of projects in the city.

“Question one, that will focus on the 4%,” said Outman. “That is for your accommodations, your attractions. Then you’ll have half a percent which is on the restaurants.”

Because of the new bonds issued, the ballot questions seem like residents are deciding on a new tax, but it has been around for 20 years.

“This is not a new tax,” said Clay Cooper, with the Clay Cooper Theatre. “This is simply a renewal of the tourism tax that has been in place in our community since 1997.”

Craig Wescott, the owner of the Track Family Fun Parks in Branson, is trying to inform the public about the upcoming tourism tax decision.

“Those local people shouldn’t bear the burden of all of that,” said Wescott.

Wescott said tourists overwhelmingly pay the tax.

“It’s hitting what our visitors are doing and so our visitors are helping us to pay for the infrastructure that we need to have this town to be the great tourism destination that it is,” said Wescott.

If the tourism tax is not approved, the $93 million projects will have to be paid with a rise on other taxes in Branson.