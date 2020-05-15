New bill passed gives Missourians the option to vote by mail this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Registered voters in Missouri will be able to vote by mail for elections happening this year.

This part of Senate Bill 631 passed on May 15.

Anyone who wants to cast a mail-in ballot will have to get it notarized. The bill, however, will allow people to cast an absentee ballot if they are at risk for COVID-19 without getting it notarized.

An emergency clause in the bill will make this part of the bill expire at the end of the year.

To read this bill, click here.

This is a developing story, KOLR10 will have more information on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.

