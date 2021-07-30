Biden’s COVID plan: Federal workers must report shot status

President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he announces from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions in an order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key points in President Joe Biden’s plan to increase COVID-19 vaccination among federal employees and encourage more Americans to get shots:

— Federal employees will have to attest to their vaccination status.

— Those not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask on the job, physically distance themselves from other workers and visitors, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and face restrictions on official travel.

— The requirement to disclose vaccination status also applies to employees of federal contractors who work at government facilities. The White House is drafting a plan to extend vaccination requirements to all contractor employees.

— Biden ordered the Pentagon to explore how and when it will add COVID-19 shots to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.

— State and local governments are encouraged to offer $100 rewards for people to get vaccinated. The program can be paid for with funds from Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.

— Small and medium-sized businesses can get fully reimbursed for offering employees time off to get their shots.

— School districts are being encouraged to sponsor pop-up vaccination clinics.