Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting

19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

by: The Associated Press

El exvicepresidente Joe Biden habla con los medios de comunicación y un puñado de simpatizantes en Berston Field House el 9 de marzo de 2020, en Flint, Michigan. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Joe Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail balloting by the state party because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president had been expected to prevail and capture a majority of the state’s delegates to the Democrats’ national nominating commission.

He captured 77% of Saturday’s vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

The primary determined how 39 of the state’s 45 national convention delegates would be allocated. The remaining six are party leaders.

