Biden addresses the nation after Electoral College votes

President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Washington (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks Monday evening after members of the Electoral College gather nationwide to cast their ballots for president, formalizing Mr. Biden’s victory over President Trump and foreclosing another path for the president in his attempts overturn the results of the presidential election.

Mr. Biden’s transition team said the speech, to be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, will focus on the “electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy.”

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact,” Mr. Biden plans to say, according to excerpts of the address released by his transition office. “And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

The president-elect will also extol the strength and resilience of American democracy, which continued to endure during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves,” Mr. Biden will say. “In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.”

The 538 members of the Electoral College are convening at state capitals from coast to coast, where they are casting paper ballots individually for president and vice president. While the vote typically takes place without much fanfare, this year’s meeting has been thrust into the spotlight as Mr. Trump unsuccessfully attempted to pressure state Republican lawmakers to subvert the will of voters and name their own electors.

A long-shot lawsuit from Texas filed with the Supreme Court against four key states attempted to extend Monday’s deadline for the Electoral College to meet and block electors from those states from voting. But the high court rejected the bid, backed by Mr. Trump, on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, electors in six battleground states where the president challenged the election results and alleged fraud — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — all cast their ballots for Mr. Biden.

Federal law dictates that presidential electors “shall meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December,” which this year is December 14. Each state’s votes will occur at varying times, beginning at 10 a.m. ET and ending with Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET.

Mr. Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes and Mr. Trump will have 232.

Congress will then count the votes of the electors on January 6.