Bernie Sanders supporters to host organizing event in Fayetteville

Politics

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas backers of Bernie Sanders will rally in Fayetteville on Tuesday in support of the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential primary campaign.

‘Bernie Sanders for Arkansas’ is inviting the public to a “barnstorm” at the UARK Theater on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, February 25.

Organizers say they will help train volunteers to knock on doors for Sanders and provide other ways to get involved with the campaign.

Arkansas is one of several states that will vote in presidential primary elections on March 3, otherwise known as Super Tuesday.

