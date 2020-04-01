Benton County runoff election results for District 90 & 91

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Republican runoff results are in for District 90 and 91.

Republican incumbent Jana Della Rosa lost her State Representative seat to Republican candidate Kendon Underwood in District 90 race, 1,006 to 823.

State Representative District 90 (VOTE FOR) 1 State Representative Jana Della Ro . . 823 45.00 Kendon Underwood . . . . . . . . 1,006 55.00 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1

Underwood will go on to the November General Election and face Democratic candidate Kelly Krout.

Republican candidate Delia Haak won over the runoff race over Republican candidate Scott Richardson in District 91 race, 577 to 491.

State Representative District 91 (VOTE FOR) 1 Delia Haak . . . . . . . . . . 577 54.03 Scott Richardson . . . . . . . . 491 45.97 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 1 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 0

In November Haak will face Democratic candidate Nick Jones for District 91 in the General Election.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.