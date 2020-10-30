Auditor Nicole Galloway makes last push to Ozarks voters for Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With just five days until the election, Democratic challenger Auditor Nicole Galloway visited Southwest Missouri with the election on the horizon.

Galloway made three stops on Thursday: Columbia in the morning, Marshfield in the afternoon, and Springfield in the evening.

Webster County Democrat Chairman John Shaughnessy says hosting the democratic nominee goes a long way in their efforts.

“We hope we can make some difference in this county – maybe add some votes to the statewide level. We’re all very enthused about her,” says Shaughnessy.

Galloway addressed several issues, with the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at the top of the list, making her displeasure with Governor Parson’s actions known.

“Until we contain the spread of the virus, we won’t be able to fully open our economy again, get schools open fully statewide, and we need to protect the public health. I plan to lower health care costs, protect coverage for pre-existing conditions and address the high cost of prescription drugs. If he had a plan, for the things that would really help Missouri’s families, we would have seen it already because he has been in charge,” Galloway told supporters in Marshfield.

The Auditor had a message for Governor Parson regarding the way she thinks his actions have affected children.

“If you mess with my family and my kids, I will have a word with you. If you mess with all of Missouri’s children, I will build an army, I will run against you, and I will win,” says Galloway.

Galloway ended her day in Springfield, speaking to a group of voters at the local Teamster’s union.

In addition to the issue of the pandemic, Galloway made a call to unite the democratic party. She also pledged that she would honor the will of all voters, something she claims Governor Parson and his people don’t want to do.

“They want to overturn clean Missouri. They also don’t want Medicaid expansion. Do you see a pattern here? Time and time again, you tell politicians what you want and they don’t listen,” Galloway says.

