Political expert explains vote counting as America waits on election results

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Currently, Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. However, legal challenges are looming.

There is no law that says we need a decision today or even by the end of the week.

A political expert and professor at Missouri State University says the main question is is this an unprecedented election, or have we seen something like this before?

Back in 2000, the race came down to just one state: Florida.

And there was a lot of debate over how votes were being counted and recounted, the whole “hanging chad” issue and that’s what the litigation was centered around.

But this year, there’s not just one, but a handful of states that are still tallying ballots, so a lot of the disputes now will likely be centered around mail-in ballots, which is different.

Similar to 2000 is how those ballots are being processed. The lawsuits the Trump administration filed in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania surround transparency when processing and tallying those ballots.

When either candidate hits 270 votes it would essentially run the same as any other election from that point on.

But some other things could happen too. It’s very very unlikely, but there could be a tie if there are some outliers in Nebraska and Maine, those non-winner take all states.

The only other way we won’t have a majority in the electoral college would be if a state doesn’t get their certified results in time for the electoral college vote on Dec. 14. Those electoral votes would essentially be taken away.

And in both those cases, the decision would then be up to the House of Representatives, which does have the Democratic majority, but since each state will only get one vote, the delegation will actually favor Republicans.