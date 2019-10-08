Police surround home in Kansas City in search of mass shooting suspect but come up empty

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (WDAF) – Kansas City, Kansas police surrounded a home on Tuesday afternoon.
Man wanted for involvement of deadly bar shooting
FBI and KCK police’s tactical team surrounded a home near 14th Street and Riverview Avenue.
Sources tell FOX4 they believed the second suspect in this weekend’s mass shooting in KCK, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, might have been in the home. They were acting on a tip officials received.
Some people came out of the home, and officials evacuated part of the neighborhood. Family members of the suspect were on scene.
The area is less than a mile from Tequila KC, the KCK bar where four people were shot and killed and five others were injured early Sunday, reports WDAF.
Kansas City, Kan., bar shooting leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded
One of the suspects in the mass shooting, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested late Sunday. Villanueva-Morales is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.
One Kansas bar shooting suspect caught and second still on run
Both have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and their bonds have been set at $1 million each.
Police later confirmed that the second suspect was not found at this location