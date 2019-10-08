Police surround home in Kansas City in search of mass shooting suspect but come up empty

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (WDAF) – Kansas City, Kansas police surrounded a home on Tuesday afternoon.

FBI and KCK police’s tactical team surrounded a home near 14th Street and Riverview Avenue.

Sources tell FOX4 they believed the second suspect in this weekend’s mass shooting in KCK, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, might have been in the home. They were acting on a tip officials received.

Some people came out of the home, and officials evacuated part of the neighborhood. Family members of the suspect were on scene.

The area is less than a mile from Tequila KC, the KCK bar where four people were shot and killed and five others were injured early Sunday, reports WDAF.

One of the suspects in the mass shooting, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested late Sunday. Villanueva-Morales is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Both have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and their bonds have been set at $1 million each.

Police later confirmed that the second suspect was not found at this location