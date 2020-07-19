Police: Shooting leaves man dead at Missouri gas station

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Missouri gas station that left a man dead.

Police said in a news release that officers were dispatched to a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri, just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a disturbance with a person armed with a gun.

Officers found a man unresponsive next to a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The person who called police told them the victim had gotten into an altercation with another person.

Police stopped a vehicle that had been described by witnesses as leaving the scene before police arrived. Its occupants are in custody pending further investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

