WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist early Thursday morning.

A bicyclist was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains.

Officers responded to the area at 5:43 a.m. Thursday and found a 19-year-old laying in the grass near the shoulder of the roadway. The bicycle had been dragged approximately 100 feet by the suspect vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police are looking for a red four-door passenger car, possibly a Pontiac Bonneville. According to the police, the vehicle should have had damage to the front due to the crash.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

The photo below is not the suspect vehicle. The photo is to be as a reference.