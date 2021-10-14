Police searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

Area of where the crash happened. (3800 W Chestnut).

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are currently looking for a pick-up truck that hit a pedestrian in Springfield.

The pedestrian was in a motorized wheelchair and was in the center turn lane on 3800 West Chestnut.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian while turning out of a business parking lot. A witness at the scene says the victim was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the vehicle was a black or dark maroon Dodge Ram pick up and the driver left the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story.