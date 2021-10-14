Police searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Area of where the crash happened. (3800 W Chestnut).

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are currently looking for a pick-up truck that hit a pedestrian in Springfield.

The pedestrian was in a motorized wheelchair and was in the center turn lane on 3800 West Chestnut.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian while turning out of a business parking lot. A witness at the scene says the victim was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the vehicle was a black or dark maroon Dodge Ram pick up and the driver left the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now