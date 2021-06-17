Police searching for morning shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Springfield Police Lt. Ringgold.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. on the 600th block of S. Kickapoo Ave, which is the corner of Cherry Street and Kickapoo Avenue, on June 17, 2021.

Authorities say a dispute between two neighbors at the apartments turned into a shooting.

One of the individuals was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Ringgold says police are still searching for the male suspect but believe there is not any danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.