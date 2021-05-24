Police searching for auto theft suspect near Mount Vernon and Glenn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department is on the lookout for a man they say stole a vehicle Monday morning.

According to an SPD spokesperson, the suspect stole a car at about 6 a.m. on the morning of May 24, 2021. There was then a reported two-car accident near Mount Vernon and Glenn involving that stolen car.

Police now have a perimeter set up in the area of the accident. Officers have yet to detain the suspect but are searching.

The Springfield Police Department confirms there are now injuries linked to this incident.