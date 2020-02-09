Police say Missouri shooting kills teen, wounds another

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded another girl in North St. Louis County, Missouri.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said one of the two victims died at the scene while the other victim was taken to a hospital.

The age of the person injured in the shooting and the names of both victims weren’t immediately released.

Police said that a suspect was in custody, but they didn’t release any information about the suspect.

