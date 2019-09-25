Police say man abducted 16-year-old from Missouri home

Posted:
EDMUNDSON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been abducted from a suburban St. Louis home by a man with a long criminal history.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an “endangered person alert” for Gabriella Sarah Yonko, whose phone has been detected east of Chicago. She was reported missing Tuesday night from her uncle’s home in Edmundson.

Police say a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge, Missouri, was seen taking Gabriella away in a black 2008 Lexus LS. The vehicle has a Washington license plate BEC5322.

Police said Johnson’s criminal history includes escaping from custody and that he is “known to be physically violent.” No other details were immediately released

