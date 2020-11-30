Police say expired license plate tags becoming ‘major problem’

Mo. — Waiting in long lines on Black Friday may be behind you but you may need to wait in another line soon.

Police say temorary tags are becoming a major problem for them.

Back in March and April, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gave an extension of two extra months for expired driver’s licenses and car plates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However that only lasted until this summer.

Police are now noticing people are not taking the steps to get those tags renewed.

And now police are pulling over more people than usual because of those tags.

Joplin Police Sgt. Jared Delzell says the longer the plates are expired, the more likely a citation is to be issued.

You can renew your license or car plates at your local DMV or renew them online.