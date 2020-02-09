Police pursue reported DWI driver from Joplin to Neosho; Pursuit ends as vehicle rolls

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) – Sgt Thomas Bolin of the Joplin Police Department tells us on the scene of the crash it was a reported DWI driver and a possible stolen car. The pursuit had just ended around 3:45 AM about a mile west of I-49 on MO-86.

“We had a report of a possible drunk driver who had stolen a car. It was reported he had hit some cars. We asked assistance from Duquesne. They found him southbound on Rangeline about 20th. We were then able to get involved. [Driver] went off into the ditch at I-44. Then struck the Duquesne [patrol] vehicle coming back onto the roadway. Continued south on Rangeline and it turns to Gateway.”

The trailblazer took I-49 south at Shoal Creek Plaza. Traveling towards Neosho speeds topped 100 miles per hour. At MO-86, Exit 27, a Neosho Police officer was able to sucessfully spike the vehicle. The trailblazer then traveled westbound on MO-86, leaving the Neosho city limits.

With an unknown number of tires spiked the vehicle continued west nearly a mile, then striking a culvert and rolling.

“He has been transported to Freeman … they left with their lights and sirens on,” Sgt Bolin stated.

One occupant of the vehicle, a male. Name is not being released at this time. And an update on his medical condition is not available.

After Joplin officers left the scene, a witness told us the trailblazer was on its side pinning the driver after coming to a stop. And officers together rolled the vehicle off of the man onto it’s 4 wheels, freeing him so first aid could be administered. However is not confirmed with Joplin Police. We left immediately to another 4:30 AM unrelated single vehicle crash on Oak Ridge in Neosho. CLICK here for that story.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department. Missouri State Highway Patrol processed the crash scene since it was outside city limits in Newton County. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene.