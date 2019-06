Mo. — A Missouri police officer is dead after responding to a report about a bad check.

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Langsdorf was called to a market in Wellston Sunday, June 23, in the afternoon.

He was shot and killed a short time later by a person trying to cash a check.

Police have a 26-year-old suspect in custody.

Langsdorf was with the North County Police Cooperative for just three months but worked in law enforcement for 17 years.