Police: Man found dead in Blue Springs store parking lot

News

by: The Kansas City Star, AP

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape_1500942591194.jpg

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (The Kansas City Star, AP) – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City retail store.

Blue Springs police tell the Kansas City Star that the body of 65-year-old Wayne Tindell was found Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart store. Police have not said how Tindell was killed and had not announced any arrests by Tuesday morning.

Police did ask anyone with information about the death to contact detectives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now