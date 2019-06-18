Police looking for suspects after shooting at graduation party kills one

(CNN).– Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a graduation party attended by about 75 people in Philadelphia.

One person was killed and five others were injured in Sunday evening’s shooting at a barbecue gathering in Paschall Playground Park, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Reports initially indicated seven injuries.



Ross said that several of the victims were teens between the ages of 15 and 17 who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. An adult victim died of their injuries.

Police Capt. Jason Smith said Monday that officials are looking into the possibility of the shooting being connected with another incident that took place near the same park about a week prior.



Three men were observed near the parking lot of the park, and one man described as wearing a hoodie opened fire.



Hours after the shooting, the crime scene looked like a trashed party with garbage strewn about, chairs overturned and several party items left behind in a field.



There was no crime scene tape and it looked as though the party-goers had just gotten up and left instead of fleeing from gunfire.



Ross said the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

