BRANSON, Mo. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway at the Branson landing Monday evening.

The man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash. He ran away from the restaurant and headed north.

Police said the man was white, just under six foot tall had a full beard and brown hair. He was in his late 20’s or early 30’s and was wearing a red shirt.

If you know any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Branson police at 417-334-3300.