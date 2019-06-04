Police kept protesters away from President Trump during his visit to the United Kingdom

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk through the Quadrangle of the Foreign Office for a joint press conference in central London, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

UNITED KINGDOM — Police kept protesters away from President Trump who got down to business on day two of his ceremonial state visit to the United Kingdom .

The president told outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May the U.S. will support the UK despite the turmoil over Brexit.

Protests this year were smaller than the massive demonstrations during the president’s working visit last year.

President Trump will use the next two days to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day with events starting in portsmouth, England, where the invasion was launched.

