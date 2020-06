FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Fort Smith, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Aric Mitchell, with the Fort Smith Police Department, said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Monday (June 1) at Pike Place Apartments located along North Albert Pike Avenue in Fort Smith.

The name of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.