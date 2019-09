CAMDENTON — Police in Camdenton is investigating the death of a man found dead inside his vehicle at a Wal-Mart in Camdenton last night.

45-year-old James Warner was found shortly before 5:30 yesterday by a Wal-Mart employee.

When officers arrived it was clear that Warner was already deceased.

Warner’s body has been turned over to the medical examiner to investigate warner’s cause of death.