Police identify man whose body was found in Missouri pond

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KRCG-TV, AP) – Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in a mid-Missouri pond last week as a St. Charles man who had been missing since late December.

Television station KOMU reports that Miller County authorities say it was 58-year-old Dallas Murphy whose body was found April 10 floating in a pond on a property in Miller County. Investigators believe Murphy, who had recently been released from a hospital when he disappeared, suffered a medical emergency as he was driving and crashed into the pond.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s office conducted the autopsy that identified Murphy.