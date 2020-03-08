Police identify man found dead outside Rancho Motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police identified the man who was found dead outside the Rancho Motel as 63-year-old James Simmons of Arkansas.

According to a press release sent by the Springfield Police Department, a suspect has not been identified.

Simmons was found on March 7 around 4 p.m. after a 911 caller said there was a possible deceased person outside the motel.

“The deceased subject appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck several times with some type of object,” the release said.

Officers are treating this incident as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

RELATED ARTICLE: Police respond to dead body found at Rancho Motel

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be posted to OzarksFirst.com