Police Identify, Charge Man Connected to Sexual Assault Case in Springfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kyal millentree_1532816825086.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: Millentree pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, was sentenced to 15 days in Greene County Jail, and was released for time served. Felony charges were dismissed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has confirmed the identity of the suspect in the sexual assault that occurred on Missouri State University’s campus.

SPD posted on Facebook Kyal Millentree, 21, was identified and arrested for second-degree sexual abuse.

The assault occurred near John Q. Hammons Parkway and Harrison Street on July 25. He was arrested later that evening.

Millentree is booked in the Greene County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now