Police Identify, Charge Man Connected to Sexual Assault Case in Springfield

UPDATE: Millentree pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, was sentenced to 15 days in Greene County Jail, and was released for time served. Felony charges were dismissed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has confirmed the identity of the suspect in the sexual assault that occurred on Missouri State University’s campus.

SPD posted on Facebook Kyal Millentree, 21, was identified and arrested for second-degree sexual abuse.

The assault occurred near John Q. Hammons Parkway and Harrison Street on July 25. He was arrested later that evening.

Millentree is booked in the Greene County Jail.