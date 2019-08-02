Police identify body found at The Complex downtown

UPDATE: Police have released the name of the man who was found dead at The Complex in downtown Springfield.

Christoper Robert Toth, 26 years old, died from a gunshot wound.

An investigation is still underway and it could take a few weeks to get all the details.

Original Story:

SPRINGFIELD — Police found a body on the ground level of The Complex at 307 Park Central East.

Police confirmed the body is male and died from a gunshot wound sometime last night. No identity has been confirmed, but they believe the man was affiliated with The Complex.

At this time, the police are not calling it a homicide, but the nature of the death is suspicious and they encourage anyone with information to contact police.

This is a developing story.