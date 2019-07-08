Police identify 5 men found dead in North County; ‘Somebody out there knows what happened’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Five adults were found dead in a building in unincorporated north St. Louis County Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m., St. Louis County police confirmed to News 4 they were investigating multiple suspicious deaths in the 1900 block of Chambers Road. Those found dead are believed to be victims of homicide but their cause of death has not been released.

A News 4 photographer said around 2 p.m. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell had arrived at the scene.

Less than an hour after Bell was spotted at the scene, police spoke to the media and said the bodies were found around noon by someone who had returned to home after leaving five people there the night before.

Police identified the victims on Sunday as 37-year-old Rodeney E. Holt, 40-year-old Ronald Brewster Jr., 54-year-old Derrick Penny, 54-year-old James L. Penny and 65-year-old Ronald Mullin.

Brewster’s sister spoke with News 4.

“I just want justice for my brother. I mean this was not right,” Antania Brewster said. “They went in there and slaughtered five people.”

Hortense Cain told News 4 she is the mother and aunt of two of the men killed.

“It’s a shame,” Cain said. “It is a dirty shame to go into someone’s house and just kill everybody in there.”

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar stressed that anyone who has information regarding the case should contact them.

“We need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime, it is the most important thing we can do,” he said. “Somebody out there knows what happened, and we need that somebody to come to the county police department, to call the county police, call law enforcement, whatever that may be and get in contact with the detectives working this case.”

He said someone coming forward with information would give justice for these victims and their families.

“One homicide is too many, it’s a tragedy for a community,” Belmar said.

During the press conference, Bell reiterated what Belmar said by stressing anyone who can assist in the case should reach out to them.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

No other information has been released.