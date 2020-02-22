Police ID woman whose body was found in bag in Missouri

FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in northwestern Missouri have identified a woman whose remains were found inside a duffel bag along a county road in Buchanan County.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Arial Anne-Rae Starcher, of Independence.

Her body was found in the bag Tuesday by deputies after a Missouri Department of Transportation worker noticed the bag in a ditch just west of Faucett near Missouri 371.

The sheriff’s office initially said it believed the body belonged to a woman in her 40s or 50s.

Authorities have not said how Starcher died.

No arrests have been reported.