Police: High probability three robberies in Springfield are connected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Police are investigating three robberies over the past 24 hours around Springfield.

On Wednesday night, a suspect robbed the Subway on 2734 E. Chestnut Expressway around 5 p.m.

According to Springfield Police Luitenant Mike Lucas, the suspect was in and out of the restaurant in under one minute.

“A male walked into the business behind me at Subway here on E. Chestnut Expressway and approached the clerk, she was by herself. He demanded money from the register and she gave him an undisclosed amount of money and he exited the building.”

Lt. Lucas says no weapon was displayed. He says the suspect is a white male wearing heavy winter clothing and a mask.

Lt. Lucas says the robbery Wednesday may be connected to the two from Tuesday night.

“There were actually two robberies last night on Battlefield Road, one on E. Battlefield and one on W. Battlefield.”

One robbery from Tuesday night was also at a Subway and the other was at a gas station. Those robberies happened at 7:30 and 8 p.m.

“There’s a high probability they’re all connected.”

Lt. Lucas says they have good leads and video of the incident that will help them locate the suspect.