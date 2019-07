O’FALLON, Mo. — Police in O’Fallon, Missouri want to help remind parents this summer not to leave their babies in hot cars.

They’re giving out these free rearview mirror tags for people to hang up in their vehicles.

Police say so far this year, 13 children have died in the US after being left in hot cars.

The tags are bright yellow and on one side they say “Never leave a child alone in a vehicle – not even for a minute!”

The other side of the tag says “Where’s baby? Look before you lock!”