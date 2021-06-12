Police: Feud settled with fatal shooting at McCluer North High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The Florissant Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on the school grounds of McCluer North High School in north St. Louis County. Police say 18-year-old William Bellamy was shot and killed during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Aurelius Collier, 18, with murder and armed criminal action. Police say that Collier shot Bellamy because of an ongoing feud.

Collier is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash only bond.

