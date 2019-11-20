Police explain photo of car passing bus in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo.– A facebook post from the Republic Police Department is getting a lot of attention from the community.

A few seconds of your time is not worth a child’s life! Please do your part and stop every time you see a school bus stop arm deployed. Posted by City of Republic MO, Police Department on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Lieutenant Jamie Burks with the Republic Police Department said the picture was staged to provide a visual reminder for drivers to stop for school buses.

Burks said school buses are still the safest way to transport kids to and from school, but also says the times a child is near the outside of the bus are the most dangerous for children.

Burks said it only takes a few minutes for students to get on and off the bus. He said during that time drivers need to do their part and stop for the buses.

Burks said the post is part of an initiative the department is working on. He said people can expect to see things like this posted on the department’s social media account in the months to come.