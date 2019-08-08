Police departments are adding implicit bias training

St. LOUIS, Mo. — A recent CBS News investigation revealed a growing number of police departments say they’ve added implicit bias training.

But hundreds of officers in multiple states have recently been exposed for racist social media posts which are raising concerns about police bias.

A project recently flagged thousands of racist and derogatory social media posts, including some from 22 current St. Louis city officers like one that compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK.

CBS’s Jeff Pegues spoke to an officer, Heather Taylor, whose department is at the center of that controversy.

Taylor told Pegues that she believes there are white supremacists on the police force and that the Facebook posts of the suspended officers are evidence of that.

Heather Taylor is an almost 19 year veteran on the St. Louis Metro Police Force.

SLMPD told CBS news in a survey that implicit bias training has been mandatory for officers once a year since October of 2014. That’s two months after Michael Brown’s death.

If implicit bias training is mandatory it doesn’t seem to have left an impression on Heather Taylor. Other police officers there had similar responses.