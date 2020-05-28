Police Chief responds after public outrage over death of George Floyd leads to looting, arson

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.– In footage obtained by Ozarks First, crowds of looters can be seen running in and out of a Target store in Minnesota. This footage was taken on May 27, 2020, just three days after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday, during an arrest made by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In a cell phone video you can see one of the arresting officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd tells the police and people standing near by that he can’t breathe before going limp and unconscious.

Since Floyd’s death, the officers involved have been fired.

On Thursday, the Chief of Police in Minneapolis said the community was experiencing a “deficit of hope.”