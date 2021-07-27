Police charge Rolla man with first degree arson

Phelps County Jail

ROLLA, Mo. — The City of Rolla Fire and Rescue responded to a structure on July 16 at 825 South Bishop Avenue.

When fire crews arrived they found a two-story apartment complex with moderate fire and smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor. Fire crews were able to get several residents out of the building and extinguish the fire.

An investigation was launched and fire investigators concluded the fire to be suspicious in nature. Throughout the evening, fire investigators were able to pinpoint the location of the fire’s origin and eliminated all possible accidental causes.

Police arrested Phillip Doba of Rolla. Doba is facing first-degree arson and first-degree burglary charges in connection to the structure fire. Doba is being held at the Phelps County Jail with a $75.000 bond.

The fire is one of four in the past few months that investigators have determined were intentionally set.

