Police: Body of missing Kansas City woman found on side of the road

(AP) — Police in Kansas City say the body of a woman missing nearly a week has been found on the side of a road in the southeastern part of the city.

Police say family members searching for 28-year-old Renita Thompson found her body Saturday morning just a block west of Interstate 435 in the Strupwood neighborhood.

Police quickly identified the body as that of Thompson.

Her cause of death has not been released.

Police are asking the public for information on Thompson’s death and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.