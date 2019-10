OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark Police Department is looking for Charlie Renwick Staats III.

Staats is was last seen near the 5600 block of North Farmer Branch Road in Ozark, Missouri on Wednesday, October, 2nd 2019.

The Ozark Police Department says Staats could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt and “is likely riding a bicycle.”

If you have any information about Staats’ whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police department at 417-581-6600.