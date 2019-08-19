Police are searching for man who robbed Branson restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Charleys Philly Steaks restaurant at the Branson landing Sunday evening.

The man pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money. He ran away from the restaurant and headed in an unknown direction.

Police said the man was white, just under six feet tall and had brown hair. He was in his late 20’s or early 30’s and was wearing a black shirt and sunglasses with a black bandana covering his face.

No one was injured.

This is an active investigation and police do not believe it is related to the robbery that happened a couple of weeks ago.

Branson Police are working with the Branson landing management to provide more security options.

If you know any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Branson police at 417-334-3300.