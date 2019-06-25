ENDANGERED PERSON: Police are looking for this 14-year-old girl from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Since around 12:25 Tuesday morning, Springfield Police say Catrionna Robinson, 14, has been missing from her home on N Frisco Avenue.

In a statement released by Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday morning, Catrionna is described as “a black, female, age 14, height 5′ 3″, 95 lbs, black hair, brown eyes with a birthmark on her stomach, wearing pink headband, and a black and white hooded sweatshirt.”

If you have any information on where she could be, please contact the Springfield Police at 417-864-1786.