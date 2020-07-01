Police are asking for help identifying the suspect from that vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department with Officers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on the 200 block of East Chestnut Expressway on Tuesday, June 20, 2020

and is searching for the suspects 2015-2019 Ford F-150 vehicle.

The vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror from the car.

The 49-year-old driver from Springfield was traveling Chestnut Expressway when he struck Richard Gardner, 48, and Scarlet Turney, 52 in the outside lane of the street. Next of Kin notified.

According to Springfield Police, Officers determined, witnesses statements who witnessed the scene that Gardner was struck by a white full-size pickup truck then a Hyundai when Turner went over to assist Gardner.

Anyone who has any information about this vehicle contact Springfield police at (417) 864-1810 or Springfield Area Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477