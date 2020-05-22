Police: 2 found shot to death in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Police in St. Louis say a man and a woman have been found shot to death in The Ville neighborhood on the north end of the city.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found the two Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of a shooting in the area.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names have not been released, and police have not reported any arrests in the case.
The Post-Dispatch says crime in The Ville has dropped in recent months from the same period last year.