Police: 2 found shot to death in St. Louis neighborhood

News

by: The Associated Press and St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of FOX

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Police in St. Louis say a man and a woman have been found shot to death in The Ville neighborhood on the north end of the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found the two Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of a shooting in the area.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released, and police have not reported any arrests in the case.

The Post-Dispatch says crime in The Ville has dropped in recent months from the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now