Police: 2 found shot to death in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Police in St. Louis say a man and a woman have been found shot to death in The Ville neighborhood on the north end of the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found the two Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of a shooting in the area.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released, and police have not reported any arrests in the case.

The Post-Dispatch says crime in The Ville has dropped in recent months from the same period last year.