HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Authorities in Hot Springs confirmed Friday that one person has died after a shooting after a high school graduation.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said 39-year-old Michael Jordan died at a local hospital after being shot Thursday night.

Police said that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in a parking lot across from the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Hot Springs officers and Garland County deputies were on scene attempting to defuse the situation when authorities say 25-year-old Charles Johnson began shooting in the crowd. Authorities said that officers returned fire on Johnson.

In addition to Jordan and Johnson, police said three other people were injured in the shooting. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Johnson was found and arrested at a local hospital while being treated. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery.