Pokin Around: Rogersville woman 100 on Jan. 1; a former missionary, preacher and teacher

Ruth Rodgers at her home in Rogersville on Dec. 30,2019. (Photo: Bruce E. Stidham/Special to the Springfield News-Leader)

Ruth Rodgers of Rogersville can remember decades ago when she actually stayed up to witness the start of the new year.

Ruth will be 100 on New Year’s Day.

She was born on her parents’ 80-acre farm in Cedar Gap, which is east of Seymour in southwest Wright County, back when doctors came to your farmhouse when babies were born.

This was when her parents used a horse and wagon as transportation and Woodrow Wilson was president.

Growing up, she and her brother Paul – 19 months older than Ruth – had the main chore of fetching water from a nearby spring.

