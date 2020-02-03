Pokin Around: It’s not quite an impeachment, but board asks Marshfield mayor to resign

News

by: Steve Pokin, Springfield News-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Marshfield’s slogan — “Building Community Together” — no longer seems to match the current state of political affairs. (Photo: Steve Pokin/Springfield News-Leader)

It’s not quite an impeachment, but over in Webster County this week, three of four members of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen asked Mayor Robert Williams to resign.

They voted 3-1 for Williams, mayor since 2014, to call it quits. Right now.

The aldermen have no legal authority to remove Williams.

Williams declined the request to step down.

“I could care less about whether you think I should resign,” he said, according to the weekly Marshfield Mail.

You can read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories