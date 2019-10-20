Pokin Around: Eugene Gilbreath, World War II paratrooper, dies at 94; ‘He was pure class’

Eugene E. Gilbreath, of Springfield, a World War II paratrooper, died Friday morning. He was 94.

I met Gilbreath in 2015 and wrote about him for a story that ran on Veterans Day that year.

In fact, I recently talked about Gilbreath and eight other World War II combat vets I have interviewed over the years. I was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Greene County Historical Society on Sept. 17.

Tom Kennedy, 84, of Springfield, tells me that at 5 a.m. Friday he was called by Gilbreath’s one living relative – a nephew who resides in Portland, Oregon – and learned of his friend’s death.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

